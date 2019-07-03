Chawri Bazar temple vandalism: Fourth person arrested, Delhi police chief meets Amit Shah

The Delhi Police on Wednesday made another arrest in connection with the vandalism of a temple in Chawri Bazar area of Central Delhi.

However, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was summoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident. Mr. Patnaik briefed Mr. Shah about the total arrests made in the case and told him that the "situation was under control".

"Four people have been arrested," Mr. Patnaik said as he emerged from the Parliament building after meeting the home minister.

M.S. Randhawa, DCP (Central) said that a total of four persons have been arrested and one juvenile has been apprehended in the case. The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage and other local intelligence.

"The arrested persons are locals and they were held from various locations in the city. More people who were involved in attacking the temple will be arrested soon,” said Mr. Randhawa.

He added that the situation is completely normal in the area. The local market is open as usual.

On Sunday night, a mob had a vandalised a temple in Lal Kuwan area of Chawri Bazar after an altercation over a parking issue.

(Additional reporting by Vijaita Singh)