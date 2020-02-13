Chawla to be extradited from U.K. today over match-fixing

Sanjeev Chawla, who was allegedly involved in a cricket betting scandal, will be extradited to India from London on Thursday.

A police officer confirmed that the London Police will handover Chawla to the Delhi Police at the Heathrow airport on Wednesday night. He is expected to arrive at the Delhi airport at 11.30 a.m.

This would mark the first high-profile extradition of its kind to India and will add a feather in the cap of Delhi Police.

An officer in the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Inspector-rank officer, who is also the investigating officer in the case, left for London on Tuesday night.

Legal formalities over

“The paperwork and other legal formalities have been completed and he will be handed over to Delhi Police on Wednesday late night,” said the officer.

The officer added that Chawla will be taken to Tihar jail and will be kept as per the Indian government’s assurances to the U.K. court.

Tihar jail authorities said that Chawla will be treated as any other prisoner and the concerns raised by him will be addressed. He will be kept in a separate cell as he had prominently raised concerns over his safety and security in the India jail.

Chawla was allegedly involved in a match-fixing scandal that was busted by Delhi Police in 2000, and involved former South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje. After his Indian passport was revoked in 2000, he obtained a U.K. passport in 2005 and became a British citizen.