Chawla case: no word given to U.K. on probe, says Ministry

New Delhi

20 February 2020 01:34 IST

He has to be confronted with the evidence against him for fair trail, it says

The Home Ministry informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it never gave any assurance to the U.K. authorities that no further investigation would be carried out in the case related to Sanjeev Chawla, who was extradited from Britain last week.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said for a fair trial, the alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket’s biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, has to be confronted with the evidence gathered against him to “unearth the conspiracy and identify the other persons involved”.

After hearing the arguments of the MHA counsel and Chawla, the court reserved the order on Chawla’s plea challenging his 12-day custodial remand and said the decision would be pronounced on Thursday.

A trial court had on February 13 sent Chawla to 12-day custodial interrogation by the Delhi police.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the MHA, submitted that Chawla would remain in the Tihar and his questioning would be done there itself.