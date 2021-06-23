O.P. Chautala to be released from Tihar

Delhi govt. orders remission of sentence to decongest jails

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal president Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year prison term in a teacher recruitment scam case, will be released from the Tihar jail as the Delhi government has granted a remission of his sentence, officials said on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old leader was jailed on January 16, 2013 and is out on emergency parole since March 26, 2020. He will be released as part of a drive to decongest Delhi’s prisons given the pandemic situation.

The Delhi government on Monday issued an order regarding special remission of six months to convicts who have already served nine years and six months of their 10-year prison term. The order allowed remittance of five months to convicts sentenced to seven to 10 years and left with five months’ jail time and four-month remission to those sentenced to five to seven years and left with four months of their sentence.

Convicts sentenced to three to five years and left with three months of jail time will be allowed remittance of three months and those sentenced to one to three years and left with two months will be eligible for remission of two months.

Since Chautala has served nine years and nine months of his sentence, he has been granted a remission of two months and 27 days, said officials. A senior jail official said Chautala was released on emergency parole in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He continued to remain on parole till February 21, 2021. Later, his parole was extended on the orders of the High Court.

According to sources, the authorities concerned at Tihar jail no. 2 informed Chautala’s lawyer Amit Sahni about the development via email on Tuesday. According to the communication, Chautala would be finally released after he formally surrenders before the jail authorities.

Family ‘grateful’

Reacting to the development, Chautala’s younger son Abhay said his family will always be grateful to the people for their “love and prayers in times of crisis”.

Chautala’s grandson Dushyant, who left the INLD and floated the Jannayak Janta Party in 2018, said he learnt about the development through media. “It is a matter of happiness,” he said.

Chautala, his son Ajay and 53 others, including IAS officer Sanjiv Kumar, were convicted and sentenced in a case of illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000 and sentenced to varying jail terms by a special CBI court.

Kumar, the then director of Primary Education in Haryana, had initially exposed the scam after he filed a plea in the Supreme Court but was later found to be involved in the scam in a CBI probe.

(With inputs from PTI)