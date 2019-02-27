Chautala case: ED officials summoned

A Delhi court has summoned three senior officials of the Enforcement Directorate to explain different aspects of the probe into money laundering charges against former Haryana Chief Minister O.P Chautala.

The case is an offshoot of a disproportionate assets case against the former CM.

Special Judge Kamini Lau summoned the officials when the prosecution failed to answer certain queries made by her.

“I have given my careful consideration to the rival contentions. However, when asked for details on generation of proceeds of crime, structuring, layering and projection of the alleged proceeds as legal, the Special PP and the investigating officer are unable to satisfy the court,” Ms. Lau said.

Senior officers

“This being the background, the senior officers who were involved in preparation of the complaint, forwarding the same and presently involved in further investigations i.e. Rajeshwar Singh (the then Assistant Director, now Joint Director); D.D. Negi (Assistant Director) (as reflected from the complaint); and D.S. Siddhu (Joint Director), who I am informed is presently handling further investigations, be called to assist the court,” the Judge said.

The Judge asked these officers to inform the court the manner in which the proceeds of crime were generated and the evidence relating to structuring and layering.