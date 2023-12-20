Chauhan used data from ZIPNet to cheat families of missing persons, demand money

December 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Every day, Shyamsunder Chauhan, 28, would impersonate a police officer to make at least five phone calls after scanning several profiles of missing persons uploaded on publicly available database — ZIPNet (Zonal Integrated Police Network). Now arrested under various sections pertaining to cheating, Mr. Chauhan scammed 904 people by taking money, at least ₹5,000-10,000, by promising them information about their missing family member, the police said. A police officer said that since the accused came to know about ZIPNet database four to five months ago, he made at least 41 calls from north Delhi district itself. Mr. Chauhan is reported to have operated alone from Mau in Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light on November 15 when a police complaint was received at Wazirabad police station regarding a missing minor girl. The police began investigating and collected details of the girl and uploaded details on the ZIPNet, the police said. On the same day, the family of the victim received a call from a person who claimed that he was aware of the location of the missing girl, and that he could share her whereabouts, the police said. He demanded money for telling the location and shared a QR code to receive the payment, the police added. The victim’s father paid ₹8,000, and realised that he had been cheated, following which he registered a complaint. Teams were formed, exhaustive technical surveillance conducted, and the suspect was identified as Mr. Chauhan, the police said. During the investigation, the police came across similar cases registered at Wazirabad police station and other parts of Delhi, in which around 904 people were duped using the same modus operandi, DCP (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said. He added that since the amount was not too big, it often discouraged the families from reporting the matter to the police. Explaining the modus operandi, DCP Meena said the accused downloaded information about the missing persons from ZIPNet, and called up on the phone number provided by the victim’s family members. The accused then pretended to be caretaker, and falsely claimed to have information about the missing person in his custody, the DCP said. “He then solicited funds from family members, often by emotionally manipulating them, and promising to ensure safety of the missing individual,” he said. QR codes were used for monetary transactions. The families succumbed to these schemes, and sent amounts ranging from ₹2,000-₹4000, the DCP said. “In this incident, the accused claimed to have the complainant’s child in front of him, without basic necessities,” he said. Mr. Chauhan has been arrested under IPC 420 (cheating), the police said. He is a Bachelor in Computer Applications from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the police said. The police have recovered the mobile phones used in the commission of the crime.