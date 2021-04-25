Delhi

Chattarpur COVID facility resumes

Amid an acute shortage of oxygen beds in the national capital, the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Chattarpur was restarted on Saturday with 500 oxygen-supported beds being made available.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who reviewed the COVID-19 management at the centre, was informed that a total of 1,000 such beds will be made available over the next one week. The centre which is being reopened due to the surge in cases, will eventually have a capacity of 2,000 beds in the facility, a statement issued by the government said.

According to the statement, the facility will also be equipped with 10 dedicated basic care life support ambulances, oxygen cylinders and oxymeters among other things.

