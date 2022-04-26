Chargesheet submitted in Shahdara rape case

21 accused named in over 700-page chargesheet

The accused persons wanted to “kill the victim and take revenge for the death of their relative”, said an over 700-­page chargesheet filed in connection with the Shahdara sexual assault case.

The chargesheet comes three months after the incident in which a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted, tonsured, publicly shamed and paraded with a blackened face in a colony in Shahdara..

The police said the chargesheet runs into 762 pages and has been filed under IPC Sections pertaining to rape and attempt to murder.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said 21 accused have been named, where 16 of them are adults, including 12 women and four men. Five juveniles have also been named in the chargesheet, where two are girls and three are boys.

The DCP said that 48 witnesses had been made part of the chargesheet and 26 videos were recovered during the probe. “At least 12 videos were recovered from the social media, and 14 videos were found in the mobile phone of the accused,” the DCP added.

The auto driver, Darshan Singh, whose vehicle was used to allegedly abduct the survivor, has been charged under IPC Section 201, pertaining to disappearance of evidence.

Speaking about the probe in the case, the DCP said, “Scientific evidence was collected with assistance from the cyber team and FSL… Psychological or mental state assessment of the accused persons was also carried out”.

On January 26, the woman was allegedly kidnapped, gangraped and paraded in full public view in Shahdara’s Kasturba Nagar by her neighbours.

The incident happened allegedly due to the fact that a man, who had feelings towards the victim, was purportedly found dead last year and the latter’s family members blamed the victim for his death.