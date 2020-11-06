Chargesheet in Nikita Tomarcase today

The Faridabad police are set to file a chargesheet in the sensational Nikita Tomar murder case on Friday.

Faridabad Police Commissioner O.P. Singh told The Hindu that the chargesheet had been vetted by the District Attorney and forwarded to the court. The police sources said that document had around 600 pages and named 60 prosecution witnesses.

The witnesses include eyewitnesses, doctors and police officers. The CCTV camera footage, murder weapon, car used in the commission of the murder and forensic evidence comprise the main evidence in the case.

Home Minister Anil Vij had announced to set up a fast track court for day-to-day hearing in the case. Nikita, 20, was shot point-blank allegedly by her former classmate Tausif outside Aggarwal college on Oct. 26. She died during treatment.