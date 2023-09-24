ADVERTISEMENT

Chargesheet filed in Pragati Maidan tunnel robbery case

September 24, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - New Delhi

Hearing in case, which named 11 accused men and an apprehended juvenile, fixed for October 3

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police had arrested 11 accused and apprehended a minor in connection with the robbery. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A 1,417-page chargesheet naming 11 accused was filed on Saturday before the Patiala House Court in connection with the robbery that took place at Pragati Maidan tunnel.

An officer said the hearing in the case has been fixed for October 3.

As per the chargesheet, on June 24, four men on two motorcycles waylaid a cab as it was passing through the Pragati Maidan tunnel and stole a bag of cash on gunpoint from a delivery agent working with a private firm and his associate.

Following an investigation, 11 men were arrested while a juvenile was apprehended. The accused have been booked under various sections of the IPC as well as the Arms Act.

An officer said the accused men have been identified as Usman Ali, Kuldeep, Pradeep, Amit, Irfan, Murli, Vishal, Anil, Supreet, Pawan Kumar, and Anuj Mishra.

Two motorcycles with fake number plates, a car, ₹25.08 lakh in cash, two country-made pistols and three live cartridges were among the items recovered from the accused, read the chargesheet.

