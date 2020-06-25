Chargesheet filed in man’s murder in riots

NEW DELHI

25 June 2020 23:54 IST

Monis’ name, religion was confirmed before the killing: police

The Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old youth during the north-east riots in February, said an officer.

Monis from Brahampuri was killed during the riots in Brijpuri-Old Mustafabad road on February 25, the police said, adding that a case of murder and riot was registered at Dayalpur police station.

Earlier, seven people were arrested in this regard. The chargesheet has been filed before a Magistrate at Karkardooma Court. The arrested persons — Ashish, Aman, Devender, Pradeep, Munna, Krishna Kant and Rahul — have been sent to judicial custody.

The police claim to have recovered rods and swords from their possession. A 300-page chargesheet has been filed and around 35 witnesses have recorded their statements. “We have recovered the victim’s mobile phone from two arrested accused. Their presence at the murder spot was confirmed with the help of technical surveillance,” said an officer.

He added that during the riots, people chanting pro-CAA and anti-CAA slogans, took to the streets.

“Soon, both groups started throwing stones at each other and also used firearms,” said the officer.

Monis, a labourer who was passing through Brijpuri road at that time, was beaten up by the mob. He was taken to GTB Hospital. “The biggest challenge was to trace the crime location because seven bodies were recovered from the Old Mustafabad Road. After going through CCTV footage of GTB Hospital, we identified the man who took the victim to the hospital. He helped us locate the murder spot. After this, we traced the man who had informed police about the incident as he was the eyewitness in the case,” added the officer.

The police said they have examined more than 300 people to identify the accused. “The victim was returning from Rohini after meeting his father. He was killed after the mob confirmed his name and religion,” the officer added.