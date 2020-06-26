Chargesheet filed in man’s murder during Delhi riots

The Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police on Friday filed a chargesheet in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old man during the north-east riots in February, said an officer.

The police said they have filed the chargesheet in Karkardooma court against four persons, including two juveniles, for killing Suleman, a construction worker.

They said the incident happened on February 26 at 8. a.m. when some men — engaged in construction work at a school in Karawal Nagar Delhi near TB Hospital — were attacked by a mob of around 30-40 persons. The mob, armed with sticks and rods, apprehended four persons — Sanobar, Sunil Kumar, Suleman and Mamur — near Shree Ram Chowk. Mamur managed to escape from the spot.

Identification asked

“The mob asked the victims of their identification. They asked Sunil, a Hindu, to leave the spot but he insisted on taking Sanober and Suleman with him. The mob then thrashed Sunil and sent him away. After this, they started beating Sanober and Suleman mercilessly,” said an officer.

He added that someone hit Sanober with an iron rod after which he fell unconscious. The mob continued to beat Suleman. Meanwhile, Sanober regained consciousness and managed to escape the spot. The mob paraded Suleman towards Prem Vihar culvert. They kept hitting him with sticks and rods, said the officer.

After this, the mob threw him near a toilet from where he was taken to GTB Hospital by a PCR van at 10.15 a.m. Suleman died during treatment, added the officer.

During the investigation, an extensive verification drive was conducted and based on accounts of eye-witnesses and technical evidence, the accused were nabbed.

“These persons were part of the mob that had been rioting and committing arson in the area. According to eyewitnesses, all four were actively involved in assaulting the victim,” the officer added.

“The arrested accused are in judicial custody while juveniles have been sent to correction home,” said the officer.