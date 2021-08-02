Chargesheet filed against Sushil Kumar in wrestler murder case

NEW DELHI:

02 August 2021 22:41 IST

The Olympic medallist and his associates allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar who died later.

The Delhi police on Monday filed a chargesheet against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar as the main accused and 12 others in connection with the alleged murder of a former junior national wrestling champion at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

The final report has been filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba.

The judge will announce the date for hearing after taking cognisance of the 1,000-page chargesheet on Tuesday.

The chargesheet names 13 accused, including Sushil Kumar. A total of 15 accused have been arrested and five are on the run.

Sushil Kumar and his associates had allegedly assaulted 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

Police had earlier called Sushil Kumar the main culprit and the mastermind of the murder and said there was electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks.

Sushil Kumar, facing charges of murder, culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy among other offences, is lodged in the Tihar Jail.

The Delhi police had filed an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 364 (kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR also cites Sections 452 (house trespass), 188 (disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention), 147 (rioting), and 148 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

It also includes Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (dacoity), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and various Sections under the Arms Act.