Chargesheet filed against Gambhir

The Delhi Police has filed a supplementary chargesheet against BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and others for allegedly cheating buyers of apartments in a building project in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram.

Expiry of plan

The developers entered into agreements and collected money from the buyers even after the expiry of sanctioned building plan, the chargesheet alleged.

“Investors have been deliberately kept in dark about the litigations over the proposed project site. Authorities cancelled the sanction/ approval etc. for the project on April 15, 2015, due to default of payments of requisite licence fees etc. and non-compliance of other formalities,” the probe report charged.

The other accused who figure in the chargesheet are the firm and its promoters. The chargesheet followed filing of complaints by some of the buyers alleging that the accused persons cheated them by luring them to invest in the project.

Revision petition

A sessions court had last year dismissed a revision petition filed by Mr. Gambhir challenging his summoning as an accused by a metropolitan magistrate court for allegedly cheating the buyers.

Though the Delhi police have not chargesheeted him due to ‘lack of sufficient evidence’, the magistrate court had summoned him after going through the probe report.

In his appeal, Mr. Gambhir argued that he was merely a brand ambassador of the project, Serra Bella/Pavo, launched by Rudra Buildwell Reality Pvt. Ltd.

“Being a brand ambassador was alone not sufficient to show that he allured the buyers to buy the flats in the project. Further, he did not own any equity share in the firm”, counsel for Mr. Gambhir submitted, adding that he was also not charge-sheeted by the police.

Countering his arguments, the Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that Mr. Gambhir was an additional director when the complainants had booked flats. “This further lured the buyers to book the flat,” he submitted.