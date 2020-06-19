Chargesheet against social worker in Delhi riots case

NEW DELHI

Bindra had actively participated in Shaheen Bagh protests

A social worker, who actively participated in the Shaheen Bagh protests, has been mentioned in a chargesheet recently filed by Delhi Police in connection with North-east Delhi riots.

A senior officer from the Crime Branch confirmed that D.S. Bindra, a member of the Sikh community, has been named in the contents of the chargesheet submitted in Head Constable Rattan Lal’s murder near Chand Bagh. “His role is being probed,” the officer said.

In the chargesheet, two Delhi Police officers have given their statement. They said that Mr. Bindra, along with others, were organisers at the protest site where “provocative” statements were made.

According to the chargesheet, the accused mentioned that Mr. Bindra was involved. One accused allegedly stated that Mr. Bindra had set up community kitchen because of which large crowds used to gather.

Familiar face

Mr. Bindra became a familiar face during the Shaheen Bagh protests where he had set up a community kitchen and a langar service. Social media posts claiming that he had sold a property to donate for the cause went viral. However, The Hindu could not independently verify this.

Mr. Bindra has been vocal about his stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on social media and shared his opinion in a few Facebook live sessions which he did regularly during the Shaheen Bagh protest. Mr. Bindra had also been providing food to needy labourers during the lockdown.

When contacted, he said that he had not seen the chargesheet and would comment only after reading it.

Communal riots broke out in the Capital on February 24 this year and had claimed 52 lives and left scores injured. Delhi Police has submitted around 80 chargesheets against around 600 people so far.