Charges framed against 3 in Unnao case

A Delhi court on Monday framed charges against three persons for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a woman from Unnao on June 11, 2017, when she was a minor. This case is different from the alleged sexual assault on the same woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar just a week before on June 4.

District judge Dharmesh Sharma framed charges against Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav and Shubham Singh in the gang-rape case. The CBI in its charge sheet has named the three persons as accused for offences under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage), 376D (sexual assault by more than one person) of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault and punishment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The maximum punishment for the offences is life imprisonment.

Victim’s statement

Quoting the rape survivor’s statement recorded before a judicial magistrate in Unnao, the CBI has said in the charge sheet that on June 11, 2017, she had come out of her house to fetch water at night when Mr. Singh and Mr. Tiwari, along with three others, pulled her inside a car. After travelling for some distance, Mr. Singh and Mr. Tiwari allegedly took turns to rape the victim in the car. She was taken to a house on the way to Kanpur where two unknown persons, with muffled faces, again raped her, the charge sheet said.

After two-three days, she was taken to Mr. Yadav’s house, where he too allegedly raped her. Two days later, she was taken to Auraiya district in U.P. from where she was recovered by the police, the charge sheet said.