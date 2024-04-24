GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Charge of conspiring against PM cannot be levelled irresponsibly, says Delhi HC

The court made the remarks during a hearing against advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai over his allegedly defamatory remarks such as claiming that BJD MP Pinaki Misra and expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra conspired against the PM

April 24, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File.

File. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi High Court on April 24 cautioned that hatching a conspiracy against the Prime Minister amounts to treason and such allegations cannot be levelled irresponsibly without any cogent material.

Justice Jasmeet Singh made the observation while hearing a lawsuit by BJD MP Pinaki Misra against advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai over his allegedly defamatory remarks and statements, such as claiming that the MP and expelled Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra conspired against the Prime Minister.

“These are very serious allegations. You [Mr. Dehadrai] can’t be trigger happy. You are alleging serious allegations of conspiracy against the Prime Minister by a sitting MP,” the court said. “Conspiracy to target the Prime Minister is an offence under IPC. It is treason,” the court added.

Following the judge’s observation, Mr. Dehadrai and his counsel assured the court that he would not make further statements on Mr. Misra “conspiring” against the Prime Minister till the next date of hearing.

“Mr. [Raghav] Awasthi, who appears for the defendant (Mr. Dehadrai), assures the court that no allegation of the plaintiff being involved in any conspiracy against the Prime Minister will be made till the next date of hearing,” the court said.

The court further reminded that the Central Bureau of Investigation is already looking into the allegations, and the dispute between Mr. Dehadrai and Mr. Moitra is also pending before the High Court.

During the hearing, advocate Samudra Sarangi, representing Mr. Misra, said his client had not “targeted” the Prime Minister as was being alleged by Mr. Dehadrai.

“My party is ideologically aligned with the BJP and the Prime Minister,” Mr Misra’s counsel told the court.

“Prima facie, the allegation of conspiring against the Prime Minister is a serious allegation. The same tantamount to treason. The allegation of conspiring against the Prime Minister cannot be made irresponsibly and needs to be based on cogent and substantive reasons,” the court said.

The court has issued notice to two media houses and posted the case for further hearing in July.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.