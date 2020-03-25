Chaos and confusion outside DCP office for travel passes

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) office to procure passes for movement in the Capital. They were a complaining lot, criticising everything from a lack of clarity of procedures and measures in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak to blasting the police for not having a system in place.

Moreover, they stood close to each other outside the office, apparently for several hours, unsure of whether they would get a pass or not. First, they had to register their names to officials who were sitting with a register kept on a desk outside the office, before they were called inside the office. By 2.30 p.m., nearly 300 people had registered and allegedly about 40-odd were called inside to submit documents.

Charan Singh, a 41-year-old resident of Patiala, who stood with Hari Nagar resident Gurpreet Singh, said he was returning from Nasik on Monday to his residence in Patiala but stopped in Delhi last evening because there were no transport services. “I don’t have any relatives in Delhi. I went to the Gurudwara Bangla Saheb but that was closed for people to stay. I met Gurpreet there who offered to help me and bring me to his house,” he said.

Mr. Gurpreet, a complete stranger for Mr. Charan, went to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to get the COVID-19 test done before they returned to Mr. Gurpreet’s house.

“I need a pass to go home. I’ll take Gurpreet’s private vehicle with his driver. But we have been standing here for four hours and haven’t been called inside,” he complained.

Long wait

Prateek Baweja, a resident of Tilak Nagar who runs a retail vegetable shop in Noida, said that he had been standing for two hours. “They are not letting us inside and those officials at the gate are not telling whether I require the pass. They just say that we have to wait for our number,” he said.

Harish Harjai, who runs a milk dairy in Ratan Park, faced a similar problem. He claimed he had come at 10.30 a.m. and was standing outside till 2.30 p.m. “In the morning, a person in the same business called and told me that the police had stopped his worker’s bike when he was distributing milk. I know it comes under essential commodity but then why was the worker stopped? That’s why I have come for the pass,” he said.

Crowd outside office

People complained of absence of hand sanitisers and systematic queues. Baljeet Singh, who runs a sanitiser company in Noida, said: “There are no queues, people are standing so close to each other. They should have made this system online and eased it for everyone. Or they should call people once it’s their turn. What’s the point of people crowding outside offices?”

Police, on the other hand, complained that people are crowding outside despite officials asking them to stand away from each other and displaying the list of people and services allowed on the road outside the office. An official who didn’t wish to be identified said: “People like milk vendors, doctors and nurses are coming to get passes. We have told them not to come because they don’t need any passes; their identity cards are sufficient.”

A senior police officer of the district said that measures are being taken in the wake of COVID-19. “We are sanitising the office gates at regular intervals. Eight desks have been set up to clear for passes