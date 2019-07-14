Changes to English syllabus at DU opposed

The inclusion of study material relating to the role of the RSS in the Gujrat Riots and the use of Hindu deities in reading of queer literature, proposed by the Delhi University’s English department were opposed at a Standing Committee meeting, to review undergraduate syllabus on Thursday.

In “Manibein alias Bibijaan” a story on the background of the Gujrat Riots, organisations related to the Sangh, including the Bajrang Dal and the RSS are shown in a bad light, said Rasal Singh, member of the Standing Committee on academic matters.

‘Portrayed as attackers’

“They are being shown as the attackers in the Gujrat Riots,” he said.

Mr. Singh also took objection to what he said would be depiction of Hindu deities as queer, “references for which will be given from Bhagvath Puran, Sankar Puran, Shiv Puran” he said.

Mr. Singh also said that he has placed his objections before the committee and was informed that his disagreements would be addressed by the English department at the Academic Council meeting on Monday.

He also highlighted changes made in the Choice Based Curriculum System where, he said, the syllabus had been entirely changed instead of 30% that was called for.

‘Literature and caste’

“The Communication Skills paper has been filled with literature,” Mr. Singh said, adding that instead of a paper on Indian Writing in English, “Literature and Caste” and “Interrogating Queerness” were being introduced.