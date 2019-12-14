Changes in taxes proposed by South civic body rejected

Various changes to property tax calculations, removal of amnesty and rebate schemes, education cess and increase in transfer duty proposed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner were rejected by the chairperson of the Standing Committee his presentation of revised budget estimates on Friday.

“Instead of increasing the tax burden on the citizen, we proposed that the municipal corporation increase the number of people in the tax net in order to increase its revenue,” said chairperson Bhupendra Gupta said.

The residents of unauthorised colonies will not have to pay property tax accumulated before this date as they have been given amnesty from it, he said.

New parking facilities

Apart from this, he also highlighted plans to construct up to 10 new multi-level parking facilities.

“What budget are they going to propose when they have no money,” said Standing Committee member Ved Pal of the Congress. He also accused the BJP of making “false promises”.

Assembly polls

Mr. Pal said by denying a hike in tax rates, the BJP was “handicapping the corporation”.

While the BJP councilors said with Assembly elections around the corner, raising tax rates was not an option, Mr. Pal questioned as to why the rates had not been increased in the past several years.

“The corporation has made no intervention worth mention in all the years that they have been in power...they are simply wasting money conducting business and have no vision,” he added.