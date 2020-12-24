‘Change ward of inmates who threatened Ishrat Jahan’

New Delhi

24 December 2020 00:55 IST

She is currently lodged in Mandoli Jail after being arrest in north-east Delhi riots case

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the jail authorities here to change the ward of three inmates who had allegedly threatened and harassed former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, currently in Mandoli Jail after her arrest in connection with a northeast Delhi riots case.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat also directed the Jail Superintendent to personally monitor all security related issues of Ms. Jahan and the activities of other inmates alleged to be involved in confrontation with her.

“It needs no reiteration that the Jail Superintendent, being in-charge of jail, must sincerely address with promptitude all concerns/safety issues of inmates lodged in the jail,” the judge said.

The direction came after Ms. Jahan, charged under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, claimed that she was facing “harassment, threats and physical abuse by few women inmates namely Shweta, Gulshan and Pooja Golden.”

Ms. Jahan had alleged that one of the three inmates also threatened to ruin her face on Tuesday after she brought up the issue of harassment and beating before the court. She said this was the second such harassment in one month.

Claiming to be under immense stress due to the continuous harassment, physically and verbally, Ms. Jahan requested that either they be transferred or she be shifted to Tihar Jail.“Considering the apprehensions and the incidents narrated by the accused Ishrat Jahan, the concerned Jail Superintendent is directed to take particular care of the security of the accused Ishrat Jahan,” the court ordered.

Criminal proceedings

On the issue of initiating criminal proceedings against three inmates, the court said Ms. Jahan was as liberty to move the jurisdictional Magistrate having jurisdiction over Mandoli Jail.

The judge also directed the Jail Superintendent to be present before the court along with Ms. Jahan on the next date of hearing to apprise it of steps taken for ensuring her safety. The court posted the case for January 5.