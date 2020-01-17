Chandrashekhar Azad released from Tihar

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested for allegedly inciting violence during the anti-CAA protest in Daryaganj last month, was released from Tihar on Thursday.

After coming out of jail, he went to Karbala in Jor Bagh where his supporters welcomed him.

Holding the Constitution in his hand, he said it will protect him when the police and government attack him.

“I will continue my fight against CAA because it is against the Constitution. We have the right to protest and we are doing it rightfully. I will not rest till the CAA is rolled back,” said Mr. Azad.

As per his bail condition, he has to leave Delhi within 24 hours of his release. Before leaving Delhi, he will visit two more places — Ravidas Temple and Jama Masjid. His visits will be videographed.

A police team will accompany him and drop him at his home in Saharanpur. Police have warned him against visiting Shaheen Bagh protest site as it will violate his bail condition.