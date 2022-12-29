ADVERTISEMENT

Chandni Mahal roof collapse: newborn succumbs

December 29, 2022 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

The baby’s mother Ruksara and her three-year-old son had died in hospital on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a woman and her three-year-old son in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal died after the roof of an old building caved in, her newborn son too succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the police said on Wednesday.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said eight-day-old Junaid passed away late last night.

Ruksara, 30, and her five children, who were staying at her father’s residence in Chitli Qabar area were taken to a hospital after the roof of the building collapsed on Tuesday morning. While Ruksara and her son Alia died in hospital, the rest of her children are in stable condition, the police said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said that the residential building, “constructed nearly 100 years ago”, consisted of a ground floor, a first floor and a partly-constructed second floor.

