Chandni Chowk: wonder in the waiting

16 August 2021 09:59 IST

1 / 10 A view of Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project in Old Delhi. Built in the 17th Century, Chandni Chowk in Delhi is one of the largest and oldest markets in India. ▲ The stretch has the distinction of hosting places of worship of four major religions practised in the country. ▲ This 1.3-km stretch between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid is being turned into a no-vehicle zone from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ▲ The project cost the government ₹99 crore and was targeted to be completed by November 2020, but due to the COVID-19 it got delayed by a year. ▲ Most of the work has been done in red sandstone keeping the Mughal-era architectural style in mind. ▲ The project is part of a larger redevelopment plan for the Walled City. At least 12 agencies are involved in the project apart from the traders’ body. ▲ The Walled City was a centre of arts and craft, especially in ivory and miniatures, for a very long time. But after the 1857 war, the city went into a decline. ▲ Through the Mughal, colonial, and post-Independence era, it has been a bustling market place and the epicentre of Shahjahanabad. ▲ There will be tree-lined footpaths on either side of the road as well as a wide central verge. There will also be seating space for visitors. ▲ There will be four parking areas for traders and visitors who come by vehicle. Two Metro stations — Lal Quila and Chandni Chowk — cater to the area. ▲

The refurbished Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi is awaiting inauguration. Keeping the Mughal-era architectural style intact, the 1.3 km stretch from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri mosque is being turned into a vehicle-free zone, much to the relief of shoppers