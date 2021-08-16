Delhi

Chandni Chowk: wonder in the waiting

1/10

Other Slideshows

‘Ramayan gayan’, one of the paintings in the series ‘Les Hindous’ by Flemish painter Balthazar Solvyns

Exhibition of Balthazar Solvyns’ paintings on colonial Bengal

Labourers seen during a lunch break at the work site of Development/Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue.

Pandemic and priorities: Central Vista under construction

Congress leader Riju Ghosal celebrates Holi during an election campaign for the West Bengal Assembly polls, in Nadia district, West Bengal.

In Pictures | Holi, the festival of colours, in the times of pandemic and elections

Farmers marching towards Delhi as part of their Republic Day Tractor Parade.

A parallel parade marred by violence | Tractor rally in pictures

The members of the Tamil Nadu police doing daredevilry during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations held in Chennai on January 21, 2021.

Republic Day in pictures | Heritage, diversity and valour on display

Such a high: Vinay Tataria, 28, a sustainable architect, balances on a 42-metre-long highline strung 70 metres above the ground near Duke’s Nose, a popular destination in the Western Ghats near Lonavala, Pune. Highlining is extreme slacklining, the sport of balancing on a rope fixed above the ground but not stretched tightly.

A glimpse into the ropes of highlining in India

Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY