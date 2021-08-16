Chandni Chowk: wonder in the waiting

1/10

A view of Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project in Old Delhi. Built in the 17th Century, Chandni Chowk in Delhi is one of the largest and oldest markets in India. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The stretch has the distinction of hosting places of worship of four major religions practised in the country. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

This 1.3-km stretch between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid is being turned into a no-vehicle zone from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The project cost the government ₹99 crore and was targeted to be completed by November 2020, but due to the COVID-19 it got delayed by a year. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Most of the work has been done in red sandstone keeping the Mughal-era architectural style in mind. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The project is part of a larger redevelopment plan for the Walled City. At least 12 agencies are involved in the project apart from the traders’ body. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Walled City was a centre of arts and craft, especially in ivory and miniatures, for a very long time. But after the 1857 war, the city went into a decline. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Through the Mughal, colonial, and post-Independence era, it has been a bustling market place and the epicentre of Shahjahanabad. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

There will be tree-lined footpaths on either side of the road as well as a wide central verge. There will also be seating space for visitors. Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA