Chandni Chowk: wonder in the waiting
The refurbished Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi is awaiting inauguration. Keeping the Mughal-era architectural style intact, the 1.3 km stretch from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri mosque is being turned into a vehicle-free zone, much to the relief of shoppers
Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
Photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
The refurbished Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi is awaiting inauguration. Keeping the Mughal-era architectural style intact, the 1.3 km stretch from Red Fort crossing to Fatehpuri mosque is being turned into a vehicle-free zone, much to the relief of shoppers
Other Slideshows
Related Articles
Close X