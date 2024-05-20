Chandni Chowk stuck in time, proper roads, water supply yet to reach, say residents

Seated in his 53-year-old watch repair shop in the middle of the crowded Fatehpuri market, Ashok Kumar, 72, says time has stood still in Chandni Chowk, even as the parliamentary constituency has been in a state of flux.

Pointing to a mesh of overhead cables and potholes in front of his shop, he says, “A lot has changed here, but where is development? It used to be a residential area. Now, people only work or shop here because the place lacks basic civic amenities.”

Mr. Kumar’s shop is located a few metres away from the 1.3-km stretch in Chandni Chowk that was redeveloped at the cost of ₹99 crore. The stretch, in the middle of the densely populated old Delhi market, is adorned with bougainvillaea shrubs and has stone bollards, benches, and clear pathways frequented by hundreds of visitors daily. Many shop owners nearby say their businesses have increased since the stretch was opened in 2021.

Civic apathy

But Mr. Kumar says his disenchantment stems from civic apathy beyond the main market, in areas such as Matia Mahal, Meena Bazaar, Sadar Bazar, and Paharganj. Many residents who share his views also point to the historic Jama Masjid’s “state of disrepair”.

Seated in his 200-year-old two-storey house in Chawri Bazaar, once known as Courtesans’ Street, Dr. Suhail Qureshi, 40, says, “It is painful to see Chandni Chowk become a relic of its glorious past... Take Jama Masjid for instance. Every year, its domes and minarets get damaged during the monsoon.”

His father, Dr. R.Z. Qureshi, 80, says in case of mishaps, fire tenders are unable to reach the narrow and crowded streets in the area. “The situation is such that it takes my 14-year-old grandson around 90 minutes to reach home from school, which is just a few km away.”

As one moves farther away from old Delhi, issues such as poorly maintained sewerage networks, overcrowding, irregular water supply, and lack of jobs come up in election-related conversations.

The parliamentary seat is witnessing a contest between Congress’s J.P. Agarwal, a four-time former MP, and BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal, a trader-turned-politician. The Capital will vote on May 25.

Lack of jobs

At Matia Mahal, lined with shops selling biryani, kebabs, and ‘mohabbat ka sharbat’, Md. Asad says businesses here never recovered from the impact of COVID-induced lockdowns. “Unemployment is a big issue here. Plus, the public’s purchasing power has reduced significantly. We get much fewer orders than we used to before the pandemic,” says Md. Asad, who also has a catering business.

Md. Tauheed, an e-rickshaw driver in his 20s who works in old Delhi, says people like him tend to be overlooked when politicians or authorities talk about redevelopment.

“Only those with a licence are allowed to operate in the 1.3 km stretch. What about the others? If more licences are not issued, many of us will become unemployed,” he says.

‘Tall claims’

At Paharganj, Shalu, 47, a vegetable seller, says the water supply in Nabi Karim, where she lives, is irregular and that she will vote for the party that fixes the issue. “Political leaders often make tall claims, but they don’t deliver even the essentials. In Nabi Karim, we have to wait for days to get water,” she says.

On the contrary, Sanjay Goel, 46, who owns a furniture shop in Paharganj, says he will not vote on local issues. “It does not matter who the candidate is. I will vote for Modi because he built Ram Mandir,” he says, referring to the temple in Ayodhya that came up on Supreme Court orders.

Even in the more affluent part of the constituency — Civil Lines, which houses the Chief Minister House, Delhi Assembly, and Raj Niwas — residents complain about heavy traffic and irregular water supply.

Nitin Kumar Goel, the Civil Lines residents’ welfare association president, says, “The pipelines in the area were laid many years ago and have now become clogged and corroded. So, most houses in the area face the issue of low water pressure.” He adds that heavy traffic on Ring Road, Alipur Road, and Rajpur Road is a pressing concern for the area’s residents.