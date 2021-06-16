Chandni Chowk stretch now a no-vehicle zone

The Transport Department has notified the site of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project — from the Red Fort to the Fatehpuri Mosque a — non-motorised zone.

According to the notification issued on June 14, no motor vehicle shall be allowed to ply on the main Chandni Chowk Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all days.

In an order on November 11, 2020, the High Court, on a writ petition moved by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee had sought impleadment arguing that the policy “ amounts to restricting the pilgrims from offering prayers at the Gurdwara Sahib.”

“If as a matter of policy, the authorities have decided to declare the area as a car-free zone, then the same shall have to apply across the board to all concerned including pilgrims and visitors to the Gurdwara Sahib. No exception can be carved out in that regard,” the Delhi HC had observed.

The exceptions however, according to the notification, include H.C. Sen Marg upto Jubli Cinema Cut, Rai Kedarnath Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road upto T-Point Rai Kedar nath Marg, Kachha Bagh Road including Chandni Chowk Metro Station and Ramjas Sr. Secondary School No.3, up to main Chandni Chowk Road.

In addition to these, restrictions will also not apply to the Shanti Desai Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road upto T-Point Shanti Desai Marg and the road leading to Bagh Diwar Park up to main Chandni Chowk Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Jama Masjid Road up to Chawri Bazar Road crossing, Chawri Bazar Road up to Hauz Qazi Chowk and Lal Kuan Road upto T-Point Katra Bariyan Road; Katra Bariyan Road up to Fatehpuri Mosque T-Point.