Chandni Chowk heritage structures to get facelift in Phase II revamp plan

The structures will be given a facelift maintaining a balance between historical and modern architectural designs, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It will revive, conserve the architecture of historical buildings and shops in the area

Numerous heritage structures at Chandni Chowk will be given a facelift by scanning QR codes that are to be installed at various points, according to the plans shared by the Delhi government for Phase II of its conservation works.

The QR codes will allow visitors to learn more about the heritage structures.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday chaired a review meeting to discuss the next phase of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project which will be done to revive and beautify the historical, architectural character of the buildings.

Mr. Sisodia said that the first phase of the redevelopment project focused on decongesting the area and landscaping to improve the shopping experience for the visitors. “Now the government will focus on reviving the architecture of historical buildings and shops in the area. This will enhance the look of Chandni Chowk and will provide a unique experience to the visitors,” he said.

Maintain a balance

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the redevelopment will be done by maintaining a balance between historical and modern architectural designs. “The project includes conservation of heritage structures as per original material and construction techniques, structural retrofitting, restoration and unification of facade of heritage structures, colour and signage scheme for shops, lighting and facade illumination of shops and buildings,” he said.

He said that in the present situation, Chandni Chowk has a blend of historical and modern architecture buildings which have emerged over the years, as per the requirements of the locals in the area. But to provide a unified look to the market, these buildings require a facelift.

Apart from this, the government is also planning to revamp the roads of the Shahjahanabad area to provide a better shopping experience and an opportunity for visitors to explore the cultural heritage of Delhi.

In the first phase of redevelopment, the Delhi government revamped the 1.3-km stretch with red sandstone and granite pavement between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid and made it a “no-traffic zone” for motorised vehicles between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.