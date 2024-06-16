ADVERTISEMENT

Chandni Chowk fire: Delhi Fire Services personnel continue cooling operations 

Published - June 16, 2024 12:53 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

Gutted shops in Chandni Chowk. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The cooling operation in Chandni Chowk’s Katra Marwadi market continued on Saturday, two days after the fire broke out in the old Delhi market.

Over 110 shops and godowns were reduced to ashes in the blaze, which started at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Over 40 fire tenders and close to 150 firefighters were deployed to douse the blaze suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in an air conditioner. Traders estimate the losses to run into several crores. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

“Three fire tenders are still involved in the cooling operation in the affected areas,” said a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official, adding that the flames are still being reported in some locations.

“The cooling operation was carried out throughout the day on Friday. Once the cooling operation is stopped, the process of removing rubble from the damaged shops will be started,” a senior police officer said. Shops and godowns in Chandni Chowk’s Bhagwati and Anil market complexes have been completely gutted, the officer added.

A case under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered at the Kotwali police station and the case is being investigated, the officer said.

