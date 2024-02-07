‘Chalo Delhi’: Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Ministers protest at Jantar Mantar against Centre

February 07, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 01:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi on February 7 said that the Congress government in the southern State is holding a planned protest here in the national capital as over ₹1 lakh crore was due to them from the Centre.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar along with the State Cabinet are in Delhi for a protest named ‘Chalo Delhi’ in Jantar Mantar at 11 a.m. on February 7 against the central government’s tax devolution policies to the State.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has accused the Central Government of economic disparities, saying that his government stands against the unfair treatment in tax devolution and grants for 'Kannadigas'.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking to ANI, Mr. Jarkiholi said that the Central government should listen to their demands.

"Over ₹1 lakh crore is due to Karnataka. For this, we held meetings with the Union Home Minister, Union Finance Minister, but to date, we have not received our money. We are protesting for this. The government should listen as our demands are right. So many people have come with the Chief Minister, it is the duty of the Central government to speak on this," Mr. Jarkiholi said.

He said that this fight is not against a party but for the justice of the State's people.

"The amount is of the last 10 years when there was a BJP government also in the State," he added.

Meanwhile, Ramalinga Reddy, another State Minister, said that this year 220 taluks in Karnataka were declared affected by drought but to date not even a single rupee has been released by the Centre.

"Around ₹4,50,000 tax will be collected from our State by the Central govt. but we are getting just ₹50,000. This year, out of 236 taluks, 220 taluks are declared affected by drought. Till now not even a single rupee has been released for Karnataka," he said.

Apart from him, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Saleem Ahmed said, "Today, we [Karnataka] are suffering a drought...We had demanded ₹17,000 crores almost four months ago but not even a single penny has been released...For this, we are protesting at Jantar Mantar..."

Earlier on Monday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said there is a general perception across the nation that the non-BJP States are being deprived of their legitimate dues. The latest example, he alleged, is Congress-ruled Karnataka.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, rubbishing the Congress leader's charges, termed the allegations to be a "politically vitiated narrative" that is being propagated by some vested interest groups.

"Adhir ji, please understand I don't have the right to change as per my whims and fancies, that I like a State or another State, it is against my party politics. No way, I have no role I would have to it follow rules 100%, and that's what I have done," Ms. Sitharaman responded, as she explained the procedure of how devolution of taxes to the States is decided upon by the Finance Commission.

"Finance Commission gives recommendations which I have to implement, it is done without any fear or favour or anything like that. So this apprehension that some States have been discriminated against is a politically vitiated narrative, which I am sorry to say, vested interests are happy to go about saying it. There is not just a possibility that any Finance Minister can intervene and say 'I don't like this State, stop payment'," she added.

Devolution to the States happens in direct tax matters, as per the recommendations given by the finance commission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.