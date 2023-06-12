June 12, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Watching a video on Instagram of somebody catching a train may seem trivial. But not when it is a reel shot by Ankita Sehdev, a visually impaired girl. You can see the camera shake, and the subjects are not always in focus; yet quite boldly, she takes her viewers along with her on a train journey, her daily metro travels, a random day out in the city or even when she makes her online payments.

Listening to audio tools and sometimes with a little help from friends, Ankita navigates and documents her life for her 6K Instagram followers. She has created 68 reels in the last four years, and all are educative and informative in some way.

Ankita says she chose to document her life for the benefit of others. Her fan following may not be that big, but for someone who faces challenges in daily living, 24-year-old Ankita has become an inspiration to many as some of the comments on her videos show. People appreciate her efforts and request her to keep them coming; they also ask her how she reads the notes, manages the account and handles the camera.

One particular reel in which she is seen travelling by Vande Bharat Express, she says, “Accessible trains alone cannot solve the problem of persons with disabilities; accessible railway stations are a must.” The clip has garnered lots of likes.

Ankita dreams of living a normal life like everyone else. Through her posts on social media, she attempts to highlight the problems people with special needs face.

Born and raised in a joint family in Panchkula, Haryana, she always received much love, care, support and attention from her family members. Ankita graduated from Chandigarh University in political science and has just completed Bachelor of Special Education (Visual Impairment) from Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education, Delhi. However, she says, “Irrespective of all my academic qualifications, I struggle to live normally.”

Ankita travels in the metro alone, books cabs, and loves to shop online. “I want to normalise things and live a worthy life; what others see around themselves, I feel the same things either by touching or sensing,” she says and dislikes words like divyang or specially-abled used for her.

“I am not inferior to anybody,” she says and that is why chooses to be active on social media because she wants people with disabilities to speak about their needs instead of feeling ashamed or scared. “Others should accept them the way they are with love and kindness.”

Two years ago Ankita co-founded Exceptionals #notanexception,a youth organisation working for and with person with disabilities to build a better understanding of issues facing them. Spirited and motivated, Ankita was a panellist in the National Youth Conclave held in Delhi this year. She is UN India YuWaah advocate and part of the UNICEF Youth Advisory team and has also won the Princess India-2022, a national-level Beauty pageant for visually impaired girls.

