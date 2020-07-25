Challans issued to 13,000 for not wearing masks in Gurugram

GURUGRAM

25 July 2020 00:11 IST

Fine of 64 lakh recovered from violators, say city police

Around 13,000 people have been issued challans by the Gurugram police for not wearing masks and 20 FIRs registered for various violations under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Besides, 110 police personnel have recovered from the infection and 30 are still under treatment.

This information was given by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarter, Nitika, in a weekly joint press conference with Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri and Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav on Friday.

Ms. Nitika informed that more than ₹64 lakh were recovered as fine from violators for not wearing masks at public places. Also, the police personnel have persuaded more than 4,000 people to download the Aarogaya Setu App and provided them information on preventing novel coronavirus. More than 2,500 people, who had switched off their mobile phones, were also traced.

Doubling time

Meanwhile, the doubling time and the recovery rate continue to improve in the Millennium City. Mr. Khatri said that from as low as four days, the number of cases were now doubled in 40-odd days. Also, the recovery rate was around 85%.

Mr. Yadav said, the positivity rate, which is the number of people testing positive per hundred samples, had dwindled to 8.43 %. The positivity rate in Sohna block had fallen steeply from around 14% to 8.46%. He said 39,212 samples were being taken per million in the district and more than 55,000 tests were conducted this month.

Mr. Yadav also informed that the formalities to set up a plasma bank would be completed in a couple of days. Mr. Khatri said a database of recovered patients was prepared for the donation of plasma.

1,163 active cases

As per the latest district health bulletin, Gurugram has 1,163 active cases and 120 people have died so far due to the infection. Of the total deaths, 82 were related to co-morbidities. As many as 960 people are in home isolation.