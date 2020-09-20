Chalk out a plan to reduce virus cases in containment zones: L-G

New Delhi

20 September 2020 03:19 IST

Over 80 such zones created daily between Sept. 7 and 17 due to enhanced testing

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal directed authorities to chalk out a strategy to reduce COVID-19 cases to non-existent levels in containment zones across the Capital.

By next week

Sources said expert groups and the Delhi Health Department have been tasked with preparing reports to this end over the weekend.

They are scheduled to meet early next week to figure out strategies to reduce the number of cases being reported from containment zones, which account for roughly around 40% of the total daily COVID-19 cases in the city, to ‘zero’.

This will be followed by a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), sources added.

Over 80 containment zones were created across the city every day between September 7 and 17 as enhanced testing for COVID-19 led to the detection of more cases, according to government records.

Till Saturday, there were as many as 1,820 active containment zones in the city with a majority of these located in the South-West and West districts.

Containment policy

Mr. Baijal, at a meeting of the DDMA on Friday, had observed that the administration’s attention should be on containing transmission as well as improving recovery rate and reducing deaths due to COVID, said sources.

Mr. Baijal also directed expert groups to prepare a blueprint on re-strategising the containment policy.

Out of the total 3,044 containment zones created in the city so far, 2,710 were created after June 21 and 825 between September 7 and 17.

A total of 1,293 zones have been decontained so far.

According to government records, between September 7 and 17, the maximum number of containment zones existed in the South-West district (299), followed by 219 in the West district, 195 in the North district, 166 in the North-West district, 165 in the South district and 162 in the Central district.

The least number of containment zones, 57, are located in the North-East district.