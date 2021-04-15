Chadha writes to Haryana CM on water supply

New Delhi

15 April 2021 01:03 IST

Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, Raghav Chadha, on Wednesday wrote to the Haryana Chief Minister on “significant” reduction in raw water supplied by the State to Delhi and “frequent” high levels of ammonia in water.

“The crisis being faced adversely impact the drinking water supply of major areas of the NCT of Delhi, including Diplomatic Missions/Embassies, President House, Hon’ble Supreme Court, Hon’ble High Court, along with hospitals treating Covid-19 patients of Delhi & neighboring States. I implore you to, and I am sure you will. extend your cooperation on humanitarian grounds keeping in mind the unprecedented emergency of Covid-19,” he said in the letter.

Mr. Chadha said that the levels of ammonia rose to 8.4 parts per million on Wednesday and along with it, short supply of raw water has caused a major impact on drinking water supply in Delhi.

