Chadha takes charge as DJB Vice Chairman

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha took charge as Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday and reviewed water supply in communal violence-hit north-east Delhi and directed officials to ensure adequate supply of clean drinking water in the area, including additional deployment of water tankers if required.
“Fulfilling CM Kejriwal’s vision of 24-hour piped water to all households and clean the Yamuna will be top priorities,” he said.
He said that the Delhi government is working to restore the waterbodies and is determined to bring back the ecological balance. “In this regard, pilot projects at Gogha Lake and Rajokri Lake have been commissioned which has become a prototype at national and international level,” he said.
”Explaining the plans for a clean Yamuna, Mr. Chadha said that the target for the DJB is to reduce discharge of sewer waste by 25% each year,” an official statement said.
