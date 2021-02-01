Chadha seeks security for farmers from Punjab CM

NEW DELHI

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asking him to deploy State police for the security of farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three new agricultural laws.

Mr. Chadha said: “AAP demands that you deploy Punjab Police in sufficient numbers to surround the camps where the peaceful protests are being held. This protection to the farmers is essential in the light of recent attacks on them, engineered and executed by goons from BJP.”

Mr. Chadha said: “Our farmer brothers and sisters are at daily risk of being attacked. They have been exposed to violence for the past few days — whether though goons attacking them, or the Delhi Police abandoning them.”

