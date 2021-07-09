Chadha conducts surprise check at underground water reservoirs

Inspection was part of efforts to augment water supply

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Raghav Chadha made a surprise inspection at Central and West Delhi underground water reservoirs (UGRs) here on Thursday as part of efforts to augment water supply in the Capital.

After the visit, he instructed the officials to maintain the pre-determined water levels at each reservoir to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

“Mr. Chadha checked the morning water levels and the UGRs’ electrical and mechanical equipment health status. He then called the residents of the area to confirm the availability of water,” the DJB stated.

The DJB said the surprise inspection was undertaken at 4 a.m. because the UGRs receive water supply from treatment plants at that time. According to the DJB, the visit was aimed at boosting water supply of the West and Central parts of Delhi in peak summer.

According to the DJB, the Chief Engineer Water Works, SE West, EE Central, UGR Staff, and the complete Delhi Jal Board team was also part of the inspection at the R block and Ridge Road UGRs which supply water to New Rajinder Nagar, the Double Storey and Old Rajinder Nagar areas.

During the visit, Mr. Chadha checked morning water levels and instructed the officials to maintain the levels throughout the day. He also checked the electrical and mechanical equipment health status for running the underground reservoir, the DJB stated.

“He further called the residents of the area to confirm if the water supply has been restored. The residents confirmed that water was now available and thanked him for his efforts,” the DJB stated.

BJP stages protest

Meanwhile, the BJP protested against what it alleged was the ever increasing water crisis across the city. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta led the protest and demanded that the Chief Minister should either ensure clean water or resign.

“It is regrettable that the AAP and its Minister Raghav Chadha are wasting the [Delhi Jal] Board’s money in other States to enhance their own politics rather than caring for the basic issue of water availability,” Mr. Gupta said.