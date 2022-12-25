ADVERTISEMENT

Chadha challenges BJP to field mayoral candidate

December 25, 2022 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

AAP Rajya Sabha MP claims BJP has decided to support an independent candidate for the Mayor’s post

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral elections instead of fielding an independent candidate.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, “BJP is planning to set up an independent candidate like a coward in the MCD mayoral elections. It had announced that it will not contest the mayoral election, but is now fielding an independent candidate, who will be supported by all BJP councillors.”

He claimed that AAP was getting to hear from the Opposition camp that the BJP has decided to support an independent candidate for the Mayor’s post, who will be supported by all BJP councillors, and try to challenge AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“You call yourselves the biggest party in the world, so why do you fear AAP so much? Come out and fight directly and let the people of Delhi decide which party should form the government and which party should have the Mayor’s post,” Mr. Chadha said.

The election for Delhi’s next Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on January 6, 2023, when the MCD House will assemble for its first meeting and all newly elected councillors will be administered the oath.

In the MCD polls earlier this month, AAP secured 134 wards, ousting the BJP which had been in power at the erstwhile civic body (now unified) for 15 years. The Congress won nine wards, while independent candidates won three.

For the office of the Mayor, the first and the third year, in the municipality’s five-year term, are reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) members, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US