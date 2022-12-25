Chadha challenges BJP to field mayoral candidate

December 25, 2022 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral elections instead of fielding an independent candidate.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, “BJP is planning to set up an independent candidate like a coward in the MCD mayoral elections. It had announced that it will not contest the mayoral election, but is now fielding an independent candidate, who will be supported by all BJP councillors.”

He claimed that AAP was getting to hear from the Opposition camp that the BJP has decided to support an independent candidate for the Mayor’s post, who will be supported by all BJP councillors, and try to challenge AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi.

“You call yourselves the biggest party in the world, so why do you fear AAP so much? Come out and fight directly and let the people of Delhi decide which party should form the government and which party should have the Mayor’s post,” Mr. Chadha said.

The election for Delhi’s next Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on January 6, 2023, when the MCD House will assemble for its first meeting and all newly elected councillors will be administered the oath.

In the MCD polls earlier this month, AAP secured 134 wards, ousting the BJP which had been in power at the erstwhile civic body (now unified) for 15 years. The Congress won nine wards, while independent candidates won three.

For the office of the Mayor, the first and the third year, in the municipality’s five-year term, are reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) members, respectively.