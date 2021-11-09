Chadha blames U.P., Haryana Governments for Yamuna frothing

New Delhi

09 November 2021 01:05 IST

‘Foam caused due to surfactants like phosphates released into the river from U.P.’

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Monday blamed the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Governments for the frothing in the Yamuna and called upon them to “clean up their act”. “It appears that the Governments of U.P. and Haryana are not bothered about how they are releasing untreated waste water into the Yamuna. The frothing is taking place because of U.P. Irrigation Department’s carelessness,” Mr. Chadha said.

He said that at the Okhla Barrage, which is under the U.P. Irrigation Department, water hyacinths grow all around and the froth is created when the plants decompose and release surfactants like phosphates.

“When this water, filled with huge amounts of surfactants like phosphates, falls in Kalindi Kunj from a height, it produces foam, which gradually accumulates and floats on the surface of the water. This foam gets difficult to remove,” Mr. Chadha said.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that paper and sugar industries operating in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh also release untreated waste water containing surfactants, which is then released into the Yamuna through the Hindon Canal at Okhla Barrage near Indira Kunj, causing foam to form and accumulate in the Yamuna.

The DJB said that frothing in the Yamuna was not Delhi’s problem alone and it needed cooperation from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to keep the river clean.