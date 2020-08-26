CGHS starts tele-consultation services through e-Sanjeevani

NEW DELHI

26 August 2020 23:32 IST

It will be initially available for beneficiaries in Delhi-NCR

To facilitate consultations with specialists through virtual mode, CGHS has started tele-consultation services from August 25 for its beneficiaries.

Initially, the services will be available for beneficiaries in Delhi-NCR. The e-services are available between 9.00 a.m. and 12 noon on all working days, said the Ministry in a release issued on Wednesday. It added that CGHS is using the existing e-Sanjeevani platform of the Health Ministry to deliver the service.

“For ease of use, this platform has been linked with the beneficiaries’ ID. For availing specialist OPD services, beneficiaries are required to register on the platform using their mobile number after which an OTP will be generated. After verification, beneficiaries can log on to the system, fill patient registration form, request for a token and upload health records [if required],” said the release.

“Patients will receive ID and token through SMS and they will also be intimated about their number in the online queue,” it said.

On their turn, a ‘call now’ button will be activated and using the same, the beneficiary can initiate a video call with a specialist for consultation. After the tele-consultation, an e-prescription will be generated. Using this, patients can get medicines issued from CGHS Wellness Centre.

Available services

To begin with, specialist consultation under the services will be available for — medicine, orthopaedics, Eye and ENT.

“For regular OPD services, each CGHS beneficiary is attached to a particular Wellness Centre (WC), although beneficiaries can avail of OPD services at any WC anywhere in the country. For availing consultations with specialists, CGHS beneficiaries get referred by the Medical Officers of their WCs [for senior citizens such referral from the WCs is not required],” said the Ministry.