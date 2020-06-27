Certain that coronavirus will be defeated, Delhi will win: Kejriwal

The capital was waging a battle against the coronavirus since March, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Saturday as he recounted the lessons learnt and the steps taken to confront the situation. While there was no certainty about how long the battle would continue, what was, however, certain was that Delhi would prevail and the virus would lose, he added.

“It began in March when Indians across the world said they wanted to go back home and the Centre took the right decision to allow them to come back. As many as 35,000 Indians came to Delhi; some were sent to hospitals but many were sent to their respective homes,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Those were different times; there wasn’t enough known about the coronavirus, testing wasn’t done at the scale it is being done today but what is more or less certain is that these citizens who went back home ended up becoming part of the transmission chain,” he said.

Then came the lockdown, he said, adding that though it was expected that the number of coronavirus cases would increase after the lockdown would be lifted but the situation as it was at the moment wasn’t anticipated.

The people of Delhi, when asked for their opinion, said the lockdown can’t continue indefinitely. Cases have surged in the city but it isn’t like the Delhi government “did nothing,” added the Chief Minister.

“Our first step to tackle the situation was increasing hospital beds on a war footing; the second was testing and isolation. I am very thankful to the Centre for providing antigen kits; we began with those but now also have 6 lakh of our own,” he said.

“The third step was making Oximetres and Oxygen concentrators available; the fourth step was plasma therapy; Delhi showed the entire country the way when it came to plasma therapy... the fifth step is survey and screening; today we have begun door-to-door surveys and screening,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal thanked the Centre for its help along the way in confronting COVID-19 even as he expressed hope that the city would prevail against it.

“We don’t know how long the battle against the coronavirus will continue but what is certain is that it will be defeated and Delhi will win, thanks to these five steps or weapons,” he said.