CEO meets Education Dept. officials

New Delhi

29 October 2021 02:15 IST

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Ranbir Singh, on Thursday interacted with officials from the Department of Education to seek their cooperation in creating awareness of the special summary revision - 2022 programme among students, parents, and teachers.

Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education, attended the virtual meeting.

The CEO called upon all citizens of Delhi above the age of 18 years to download the VoterHelpline app, which will provide them access to the electoral services of the ECI Election Commission of India.