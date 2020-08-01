Centre’s steps helped reduce virus cases: BJP

New Delhi

01 August 2020 00:03 IST

Party claims AAP trying to take credit

COVID-19 cases in Delhi are reducing every day and the recovery rate is also increasing due to the Centre’s timely intervention, BJP’s State unit chief Adesh Gupta said here on Friday.

On June 9, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had issued an “irresponsible statement” to the effect that there were apprehensions of the case tally reaching 5.5 lakh till July 31, which had created an atmosphere of “fear and dread” in the city.

“When people were suffering and wandering for treatment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used to sit in his AC room and did press conferences and talked big on Twitter. Today he is not tired of patting his back that his Delhi model has become successful and COVID-19 cases in Delhi are now on the verge of ending,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

“Delhi was in a bad shape amid the pandemic due to lack of health facilities; people were not getting beds on time, tests were not being done, tracing was not happening,” Mr. Gupta also alleged.

Taking credit for someone else’s work and blaming someone else for failing are the only two models utilised by Mr. Kejriwal, Mr. Gupta alleged. When he failed, Mr. Kejriwal’s excuse was lack of cooperation from the Central government and accusing the municipal corporations in addition to “blackmailing” the Central government, he added.

“On June 14, when Home Minister Amit Shah took the command to strengthen the health system of Delhi, the atmosphere of fear and dread in Delhi was over,” he said.

“Kejriwal should tell which model he is talking about today, the one that was seen in Delhi hospitals before June 14 or the model when people on social media were pleading for help from Delhi government for treatment, but there was no one to listen them,” he also said.