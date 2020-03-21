Centre’s response sought on plea against travel ban

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a plea challenging its circular prohibiting travel of passengers from European Union (EU) countries, European Free Trade Association nations, Turkey and United Kingdom from March 18 onwards to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

A Bench of Justice J.R. Midha and Justice I.S. Mehta also issued notice to Ministries of Health and Home Affairs and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seeking their stand on the plea by March 25.

The High Court’s direction came while hearing a petition filed by Ramesh Chander Goyal, seeking court’s direction to the government to evacuate his son, who is undergoing Master of Science in a University in Scotland, U.K., to India forthwith. The plea further said there are nine other Indian students in the university.

The petition sought quashing of circular issued by the Office of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India, on March 16 putting a travel ban in the country.

“No airlines shall board passengers from these nations with effect from 1200 GMT on 18 March 2020,” DGCA said in the circular.

It also said that this measure will be enforced till March 31 following which the situation will be reviewed again.