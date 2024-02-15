Centre’s reply sought on the age limit for surrogacy

February 15, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response within four weeks on a petition by a couple challenging the law that allows only women aged between 23 and 50 to go for surrogacy.

The couple, both aged around 51, contended that such a restriction is against their right to procreation.

While asking the Centre to file its reply, the court remarked that “no one can sit on judgment” in such cases.

The couple approached the court after the State medical board refused to issue them the required certificate for the procedure on the ground that the woman had “crossed the upper age limit” under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

The court asked the Central appellate authority to decide the couple’s appeal against the rejection in four weeks.

The couple, in their plea, said they were married for the past 19 years but did not have a child in spite of going through two rounds of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

They said they made up their mind last year to go for surrogacy but the medical board rejected their application in a “mechanical manner” without looking at the facts.

They said the order of the State medical board on March 28, 2023 was in violation of their fundamental rights “as by rejecting the application the right of procreation has been taken away from the petitioners without any plausible cause”.

