After first meeting, Kejriwal calls newly formed NCCSA ‘futile’ exercise

June 20, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - New Delhi

After the first meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the authority as a “futile” exercise and a “conspiracy” and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will raise the issue in the Supreme Court.

On May 19, the Centre issued an ordinance that seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991 and effectively negates the May 11 Supreme Court judgment that gave the AAP government the power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government.

Also read | The Delhi ordinance is an unabashed power-grab

The ordinance formed a “permanent” NCCSA with the Chief Minister as chairperson, and the Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary as Member and Member Secretary, respectively.

“In the last week of May, a file came to me on the suspension of an officer. I raised three to four clarifications on the file and said that after this I will say when the meeting (NCCSA) will happen. But the file never came back to me. They (other two officers) sent the file to L-G, and it was said that of the committee, out of three members, two members have agreed and asked for his approval. So, they do not even have to give an answer to my query or clarification. They sent the file to the L-G and the LG wrote to suspend the officer and the officer was suspended. The file never came to me. Then what is the need of the committee?” Mr. Kejriwal said after the first meeting of the NCCSA.

The AAP government and the Central government-appointed L-G have been locked in a power tussle in the national capital.

Also read | An ordinance, its constitutionality, and scrutiny

“We will present all these matters in the Supreme Court. We are hopeful that we will get relief from the Supreme Court and also that the Bill won’t be passed in the Parliament,” he added.

He also said that the first agenda of the opposition meet on June 23 will be the ordinance. “I will make them understand that a similar ordinance can come in their States also,” Mr. Kejriwal said.