Centre’s lies on employment exposed in Parliament: AAP

‘People finding it hard to secure 2 square meals’

‘People finding it hard to secure 2 square meals’

A day after the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh told the Parliament that only 7.22 lakh people out of 22.05 crore aspirants got Central government jobs since 2014, AAP hit out at the BJP saying its “lies” about employment had been exposed.

“According to NSSO (National Sample Survey Office) data, the unemployment rate during the Modi-led Centre is highest in the last 45 years. The BJP refused to accept this data but now their lies have been exposed,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He said that Mr. Modi had promised to provide 2 crore jobs every year during his Lok Sabha campaign in 2014, “but now people find it difficult to secure even two meals a day”.

Mr. Bharadwaj also lashed out at the Centre over its Agniveer scheme.

He said there were a total of 1.35 lakh vacancies in the armed forces out of which 1.16 lakh vacancies were in the army, 5,000 in the air force and 13,000 in the navy. “These vacancies too don’t exist anymore because the Centre decided to hire soldiers on a contract basis under the Agniveer scheme”, he said.

“There were 8.72 lakh vacancies in the railways alone, but looking at the government’s attitude, it is clear they have no plan to fill them. This is from the data tabled in Parliament. The BJP must answer now,” the AAP leader said.

“They have imposed GST on milk, curd, flour, paneer and other daily commodities. The Rupee is at an all-time low,” Mr. Bharadwaj added.

The BJP did not offer a comment on this issue.