‘Centre’s attack on consultants delayed Delhi Transport Department’s work’

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that despite the Centre’s attempts to hinder the progress of the Delhi government’s schemes, his department will start delivering on its promise of providing better connectivity by the end of the year. The Minister told The Hindu that many of the department’s plans were delayed due to the removal of the consultants who were among over 400 specialists whose services were terminated following the Lieutenant-Governor’s order in July. Excerpts:

What, according to you, are the main issues faced by Delhi’s commuters?

Based on the inputs I have received, [Delhi Transport Corporation] buses do not arrive on time due to traffic congestion and many are not stopping for women. However, through geo-fencing at bus stops, the department levies penalties in the form of challans of ₹500 every time a bus does not stop for women commuters.

The Mohalla Bus scheme was supposed to start by the middle of the year to address last-mile connectivity issues. What is delaying the delivery of these buses?

Many schemes like the Mohalla Bus scheme, Premium Bus Aggregator scheme, as well as Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Electric Vehicle (EV) policies, were supposed to be implemented a couple of months ago. However, due to the Centre’s attack on the consultants, all the work got delayed. The Mohalla Bus scheme is the first of its kind in the country. So, there is no blueprint that can be followed. The bus stops need to be electrified to ensure that these nine-metre buses do not come from different depots. The department is constantly receiving feedback and continuing the route rationalisation process to ensure that Mohalla Buses hit the roads by November. The Premium Bus Aggregator scheme is also in its final stage and we will float the tenders as soon as the L-G approves it.

What will the EV 2.0 policy look like?

In its second version, the policy will encourage retrofitting [modifications in a vehicle after it has been manufactured] and extend incentives to those who choose EVs. However, for the time being, the EV 1.0 policy has been extended for the next six months.

Given the Motor Vehicle Aggregator policy’s push for complete adoption of EV bike taxis, how will you ensure that it is followed throughout the Capital?

There are challenges in identifying which bike is carrying a passenger and which is not. The enforcement wing will introduce a new series of numbers or a different colour number plate to indicate vehicles that are enrolled with aggregator platforms. There will be challans issued to both the aggregator platforms and the drivers in case they are found guilty of driving non-EVs.