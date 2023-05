Centre's approval sought to appoint P.K. Gupta as new Chief Secretary of Delhi

May 18, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - New Delhi

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Government on May 18 sent the name of P.K. Gupta to the Center to appoint him as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi. Meanwhile, the Kejriwal Government has sent a proposal to the Center through Lieutenant Governor, V.K. Saxena to appoint Mr. Gupta as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi. Mr. Gupta, a 1989 batch IAS officer, is currently serving as additional Chief Secretary at the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi Government. Presently, Naresh Kumar is the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

The move comes days after the Delhi Government was given executive power in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in a crucial verdict by the Supreme Court. On May 11, the Supreme Court said that the division of administrative powers between the Union and Delhi Government "must be respected" and held that the Delhi Government has "legislative and executive power over services" in the national capital, including the bureaucrats, except those relating to public order, police and land.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices M.R. Shah, Justice Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha said, "The division of administrative powers between the Union and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) as explained — must be respected. "The apex court in its 105-page-judgement said that the government of Delhi is not similar to other Union Territories.

The verdict of the apex court came on the tussle between Delhi and the Central Government on the contentious issue of who should control administrative services in Delhi over the transfers and postings of officers in the national capital.