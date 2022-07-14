Centre yet to constitute 9th National Commission for Backward Classes 

The term of the previous panel ended four months ago

The term of the previous panel ended four months ago

The Central government is yet to appoint the chairperson and members of the ninth National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) despite the term of the previous commission ending four months ago.

The previous panel was the first to be accorded constitutional status through the 102nd Constitution Amendment since the formation of the NCBC in 1993. The earlier commissions were statutory bodies under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Bhagwan Lal Sahni, chairperson of the eighth commission, said, “I don’t know why the appointment of the new commission is getting delayed. The NCBC needs to be run full time and more rights and logistics support should be given to it. There is a lot of difficulty in running the commission due to severe staff shortage.”

He said understanding the problems of backward classes and solving them is a continuous process. The government should have either constituted the new commission or allowed the members of the previous panel to continue serving in the interim period to prevent the functioning of the NCBC from getting affected.

The commission headed by Dr. Sahni had Dr. Lokesh Kumar Prajapati as its vice-chairman, and Achary Thalloju, Dr. Sudha Yadav, and Kaushlendra Singh Patel as its members. The panel held office from February 28, 2019 to February 28, 2022.

‘Anti-OBC mindset’

Ajay Singh Yadav, chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s OBC department, said the Centre’s failure to constitute the NCBC reveals its anti-OBC mindset. “It only talks about them (the backward classes), but it is not doing enough for them,” he said.

K. Laxman, national president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha and Rajya Sabha MP, targeted the Congress for not giving constitutional status to the commission when it was in power. He said the Central government was working on forming the new panel. “Very shortly, the NCBC will be constituted as the government is looking for experts in the field,” Mr. Laxman said.

The NCBC is tasked with monitoring safeguards provided for socially and educationally backward classes, giving advice to the government on their socio-economic development and evaluating their progress. The panel also presents an annual report to the President on the status of backward classes in the country.